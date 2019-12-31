Nyadi project building power line

Himalayan News Service

Lamjung, December 30

Nyadi Hydropower Project, a 30MW power project based on the Ngadikhola in Lamjung’s Marsyangdi Rural Municipality, has started construction of a transmission line required for feeding power generated from the project to the national power grid.

On account of the delay in construction of the proposed 220KV national power grid on the Marsyangdi Corridor, the project has begun work towards construction of a 9km 132KV transmission line from the project site to Lampata. “We are scheduled to start power generation from March/April next year but apparently as the transmission line won’t be ready by then, we have been compelled to construct the transmission line ourselves,” said the project’s Chief Executive Officer Uttam Amatya.

Of the 25 towers to be built for the transmission line, work on nine towers is under way as of now. “If everything goes as planned, the work will accelerate once we finish acquiring land and providing compensation for the same,” said the project’s public relations officer Bijaya Gurung. “For the transmission line, there will be 15 towers in the 6km stretch from the project site to Tunikharka and another 10 towers in the 3km stretch from Tunikharka to Lampata,” Gurung said, adding that the transmission line would link the power generated from the project to the transmission line developed by the Upper Marshyangdi A Hydropower Project.

The estimated cost of the project, expected to produce 168 GW of power annually, is six billion rupees.

