KATHMANDU: Keeping in mind the rising cases of COVID-19 within Kathmandu valley and many districts outside, the Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered restrictions in vehicular movement.

According to a notice issued by the Ministry, the odd-even rule will be re-implemented for private as well as public vehicles — expect those belonging to essential services — within Kathmandu valley and other districts with over 200 active cases of coronavirus infection, effective from tomorrow.

Restriction has also been imposed on movement of vehicles in these areas between 9:00 pm and 5:00 am.

Likewise, the government has ordered concerned authorities to strictly restrict the entry of vehicles into capital city from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am, except those carrying essential items.

Movement along the international transit points will be strictly prohibited except for those persons in possession of permit issued by the government.

Similarly, the government has also decided to restrict public gatherings, parties, seminars in restaurants and hotels until further notice.

Furthermore, the Ministry has urged the public to abide by the government prescribed safety protocols against COVID-19. Those defying the regulations will be penalised.

