Oli, Prachanda meet in Baluwatar amid intra-party conflict

KATHMANDU: Amid the internal strife within ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), the two co-chairs KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal held a meeting in Baluwatar on Friday.

The NCP (NCP)’s standing committee meeting on Thursday had decided to postpone the meeting till Saturday to let the two co-chairs hold discussions, breath out differences and try to defuse the crisis within the party.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been facing strong criticism in the ongoing standing committee meetings, with most of the SC members asking for his resignation.

PM Oli who has not been attending the standing committee meeting regularly, had in a sudden move prorogued the house session on Thursday. The move, as abrupt as the ordinance regarding the spliting of the party brought on April 20, has deepened the crisis and riled up the leaders of the opposing faction within the party.

