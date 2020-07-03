Oli, Prachanda meet in Baluwatar amid intra-party conflict

KATHMANDU: Amid the internal strife within ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), the two co-chairs KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal held a meeting in Baluwatar on Friday.
The NCP (NCP)’s standing committee meeting on Thursday had decided to postpone the meeting till Saturday to let the two co-chairs hold discussions, breath out differences and try to defuse the crisis within the party.
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been facing strong criticism in the ongoing standing committee meetings, with most of the SC members asking for his resignation.
PM Oli who has not been attending the standing committee meeting regularly, had in a sudden move prorogued the house session on Thursday. The move, as abrupt as the ordinance regarding the spliting of the party brought on April 20, has deepened the crisis and riled up the leaders of the opposing faction within the party.
MANANG: Temporary quarantines and isolation centres established for accommodating persons suspected of COVID-19 and those testing positive for the infection are lying empty in Manang. These centres have remained empty ever since the only infected person, a 57-year-old man, returned home after a c Read More...
KATHMANDU: Altitude Air today felicitated its board chairperson Phurba Gyalzen Sherpa on his appointment as the board director of Nepal Airlines Corporation. According to a statement issued by Altitude Air, board directors including company’s Managing Director Nima Nuru Sherpa and other staff m Read More...
KATHMANDU: Activists of 'Enough is Enough' campaign today held a discussion with the Minister of Health and Population, Bhanubhakta Dhakal, to draw the government's attention towards the demands put forth by the campaigners. They have insisted that the government take the demands seriously and ac Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 473 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Thursday taking the country’s total infection count to 14,519. Of the newly infected, 364 are males and 109 females. In total, 12,636 males and 1,883 females have contracted the disease. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley's coronavirus-infection tally has been on a gradual rise since the daily case figures entered double-digits for the first time on Tuesday. The valley reported 32 cases in the last 24 hours, making it the highest single-day case count, yet. Of the newly detected cases, Read More...
KATHMANDU: In the wake of recent political developments, main opposition party Nepali Congress has said that it is seriously observing the sudden decision forwarded by the government to end the ongoing Parliamentary session. 'The move made by the government to abruptly end the session without pri Read More...
SAO PAULO: A potential coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinovac will be tested in Brazil by 12 research centers in six Brazilian states, the governor of Sao Paulo state, Joao Doria, said on Wednesday, adding the trials still need to be approved by local health vigilance agency Anvisa. T Read More...
DHANGADHI: Sudurpaschim Province has not been able to hold any discussion on budget even after unveiling it more than two weeks ago. The deliberation on budget could not proceed even after 17 days since the parties in opposition have been obstructing the Provincial Assembly meeting. Main oppositi Read More...