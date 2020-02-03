‘Oli rendering state organs dysfunctional’

Reuters

Dhankuta, February 2

General Secretary of Rastriya Prajatantra Party-Samyukta and former minister Sunil Bahadur Thapa today accused Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli of consolidating all power in his hands and rendering state organs dysfunctional.

Thapa slammed the government for bringing out different bills with the intention of restricting the media and curtailing press freedom. “The government interfered with the Human Rights Commission, CIAA, judiciary and other state organs,” Thapa said. He accused the prime minister of bringing National Investigation Department under him and trying to become a tyrant.

Thapa today dismissed the rumour of his entry into Nepali Congress. He charged that efforts were being made to defame him.

At a press meet organised in Dhankuta, Thapa said he had raised the issue of comprehensive democratic unity after seeing the inaction and inability of the incumbent government.

“The rumours doing the rounds that I am joining Nepali Congress is baseless,”

Thapa clarified. He, however, asked the main opposition Nepali Congress to get ready to initiate a campaign for comprehensive democratic alliance to check the arrogance and unruly activities of the government.

He said his party was ready for broader democratic unity.

Thapa accused the Oli-led government of doing nothing but giving continuity to inaugurations and conclusions of projects started by previous governments.

A version of this article appears in print on February 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook