Oli should resign: Koirala

Nepalgunj, February 22

Nepali Congress central member Dr Shekhar Koirala today said Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli should put in his papers on moral ground after former minister of information and communications Gokul Baskota resigned over his audiotape scandal.

The scandal involved procurement process of a security printing press machine by the government.

Speaking at a press meet organised by Press Union in Nepalgunj, Koirala held that time had come for PM Oli to demonstrate morality when his confidant minister was found bargaining for commission in the security press procurement deal.

Koirala accused that the government had infringed on democratic norms and values in the country. He slammed the government for shielding the corrupt.

He flayed the government for meddling in constitutional organs such as the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority.

“The CIAA and the government have been working in collusion which is not acceptable to the Nepali Congress,” he said.

