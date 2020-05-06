One arrested for black-marketing of petrol in Panchthar

Laxmi Gautam

PANCHTHAR: A person was arrested on the charge of black marketing petrol in Phidim Municipality-3 of Panchthar district on Tuesday evening.

The Supply Management and Monitoring Committee arrested Chhiring Tamang for allegedly hiding petrol and selling it in increased price, informed Nirmal Tamrok, Deputy Chief Administration Officer and coordinator of the committee.

After reports came to fore of Tamang selling petrol at Rs 160 per litre, the committee raided his shop at Sumnima Chok and seized over 100 litres of the petroleum product hidden there, informed Tamrok.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

