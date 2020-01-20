One arrested for smuggling drugs in Banke

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A person was arrested on the charge of smuggling brown sugar into the country from Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolitan City-15 of Banke district on Sunday.

A joint team of police from Jamunaha Area Police Office and Narcotics Control Bureau, Nepalgunj arrested Tul Bahadur Gurung (20) of Khajura Rural Municipality-3 in the district during a security screening at the Jamunaha check point. Authorities found 900 milligrams of brown sugar in his possession while frisking at the checkpoint.

Police are investigating the case.

