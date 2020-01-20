One arrested with 13kg marijuana in Makawanpur

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Makawanpur Police arrested a person along with 13 kilograms of marijuana from the district on Sunday afternoon.

The arrestee has been identified as Brijlal Jaiswal (49) of Parsauni Rural Municipality-8 in Parsa district.

A team of police deployed from Newarpani-based Area Police Office stopped the motorcycle (Na 3 Pa 6809) Jaiswal was riding during a security screening and arrested him after finding the marijuana in his possession.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway, said police.

