One Covid-19 related death recorded in Dhangadhi

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: A Covid-19 infected person who was undergoing treatment at Dhangadhi-based Seti Provincial Hospital passed away on Sunday morning.

The 52-year-old male from Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City-3 died at 2:25 am today while receiving treatment, informed Dilip Kumar Shrestha, Information Officer at the hospital.

The deceased who tested positive for the disease on October 6 was admitted to the hospital on October 9. He was being treated in ventilator since Saturday night after experiencing breathing issues.

With this latest fatality, Covid-19 related deaths have reached 19 in Sudur Paschim Province.

