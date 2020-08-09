POKHARA: One more Covid-19 related death was reported in Pokhara of Kaski district on Saturday night.
The 62-year-old man hailing from Pokhara Metropolitan City-19 was pronounced dead at 11:35 pm last night while undergoing treatment at Covid-19 Treatment Centre under Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences.
The deceased who was suffering from Diabetes mellitus was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the centre on August 1, informed Dr Arjun Acharya, Director of Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences.
This is the third coronavirus related death recorded in the Academy.
This latest fatality took Nepal’s Covid-19 death toll to 74. Three new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours on Saturday.
