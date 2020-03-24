Himalayan News Service

SIRAHA: A person of Aaurahi Rural Municiplaity-5, Siraha is suspected to have contracted COVID-19. He had got back home from UAE of late. After he experienced high fever today, he was suspected to have contracted coronavirus and was sent to Janakpur.

The COVID-19 suspected was living with his family after he came home five days ago. Ward chair Dilip Yadav said that preparation was underway to take him to Kathmandu for further treatment from Janakpur.

Ward chair Yadav said that he would do the needful to identify people suspected individual came into contact. “We shall manage to keep those people in home quarantine in collaboration with police”, Yadav said.

Similarly, a total of 23 people who had returned from India and UAE have been kept in quarantine at in Siraha. Twenty three people coming from India and UAE have been kept at Bajra Mohan Jhaburam Secondary School in Siraha Municipality after health check-up. Though they look well, they will be put in quarantine for two weeks, said Siraha district Health office Chief Krishnadev Yadav.

Siraha CDO Saroj Guragain said that 23 people returning from UAE and India had been kept in quarantine with surveillance.

