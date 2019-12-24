One dead, four hurt as ambulance rear-ends truck in Sunsari

INARUWA: A person died and four others sustained injuries after the ambulance they were travelling on rammed a truck in Bhokraha Narsingh Rural Municipality-5 of Sunsari district, on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Chet Bahadur Bista (50) of Chaudandigadhi-5 in Udayapur district, shared Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Binod Sharma.
The accident took place when the ambulance (Sa 1 Cha 496) heading in a westward direction rammed a truck (Na 7 Kha 3553) from behind killing Bista and injuring four others in Bhokraha yesterday.
Meanwhile, three injured are being treated at Biratnagar-based Nobel Hospital while the driver is undergoing treatment at Sunsari District Hospital, Inauruwa, police shared.
The investigation into the incident is underway, police informed.