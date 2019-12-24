One dead, four hurt as ambulance rear-ends truck in Sunsari

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

INARUWA: A person died and four others sustained injuries after the ambulance they were travelling on rammed a truck in Bhokraha Narsingh Rural Municipality-5 of Sunsari district, on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Chet Bahadur Bista (50) of Chaudandigadhi-5 in Udayapur district, shared Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Binod Sharma.

The accident took place when the ambulance (Sa 1 Cha 496) heading in a westward direction rammed a truck (Na 7 Kha 3553) from behind killing Bista and injuring four others in Bhokraha yesterday.

Meanwhile, three injured are being treated at Biratnagar-based Nobel Hospital while the driver is undergoing treatment at Sunsari District Hospital, Inauruwa, police shared.

The investigation into the incident is underway, police informed.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook