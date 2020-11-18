One dead, nine including four children injured in Tanahun bus accident

DAMAULI: One person died while nine others sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling on fell below the road in Byas Municipality-5 of Tanahun district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Sunita Gurung (29) of Gagangauda Majuwa in Pokhara Metropolitan City-32 and injured as Srijana Thapa (32), Nabin Pun (32), Nabina Wagle (19), Dikshya Pun (20), Shopha Pun (3), Sewan Magar (4), Dip Magar (3), seven-month-old Alija Pun, all of Pokhara-32, and Rajani Shrestha (22) of Pokhara-33.
The incident occurred when the reserved bus (Ga 1 Kha 2942), en route from Pokhara to Manung, skidded off the road and fell some 400 metres below at Manungkot, injuring ten, informed Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Paudel, at District Police Office, Tanahun.
Gurung, who was critically injured in the incident, was rushed to Damauli-based Ratnahari Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Sub-Inspector Resham Bahadur Ranabhat at District Traffic Police Office, Tanahun.
The injured were rescued with the help of locals and police, added SP Paudel.
As per preliminary investigation, the accident took place when the driver tried to stop the bus at a slope causing the vehicle to skid back, SP Paudel informed.
It has been learnt that the bus was reserved to ferry people to Manungkot in Tanahun which has become popular among domestic tourists for its enchanting morning scenic views.
BARA: A woman died and five others sustained injuries after the four-wheeler vehicle they were travelling on hit an electric pylon by the roadside in Kalaiya Sub-metropolitan City-24 of Bara district today. Police identified the deceased as Sukhi Dhami of Jitpur in Jitpur Simara Sub-metropolitan Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 339 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday. Of the total infections, 146 are females and 193 are males. In the last 24 hours, 289 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur repor Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,617,023 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out where Read More...
MUMBAI: India are capable of repeating their heroics from their successful 2018-19 test tour in Australia even though the hosts are stronger this time with the return of batsmen David Warner and Steve Smith, India's Cheteshwar Pujara has said. Both Warner and Smith were unavailable for Australia Read More...
LONDON: More than 54.59 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,320,446 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...
LONDON: Novak Djokovic has said he had mixed feelings about ending a "strange year" as the world number one for a sixth time after the season was hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Djokovic won a record-extending eighth Australian Open as well as a record 36th Masters title in Rome, wi Read More...
NEW DELHI: India hopes five locally-tested vaccines will help it to control COVID-19, as those developed by Pfizer and Moderna may not be available to it in big quantities soon. The five candidates include Russia's Sputnik-V whose "Phase-II going to Phase-III" trials in India will start next wee Read More...
Ferran hat-trick leads Spain into semi-finals Germany suffer worst loss in a competitive game Spain join France in Nations League final four SEVILLE: Sparkling Spain crushed hapless Germany 6-0 at home on Tuesday to storm into the final four of the Nations League in style as forwa Read More...