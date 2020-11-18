One dead, nine including four children injured in Tanahun bus accident

Madan Wagle

Share Now:











DAMAULI: One person died while nine others sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling on fell below the road in Byas Municipality-5 of Tanahun district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Sunita Gurung (29) of Gagangauda Majuwa in Pokhara Metropolitan City-32 and injured as Srijana Thapa (32), Nabin Pun (32), Nabina Wagle (19), Dikshya Pun (20), Shopha Pun (3), Sewan Magar (4), Dip Magar (3), seven-month-old Alija Pun, all of Pokhara-32, and Rajani Shrestha (22) of Pokhara-33.

The incident occurred when the reserved bus (Ga 1 Kha 2942), en route from Pokhara to Manung, skidded off the road and fell some 400 metres below at Manungkot, injuring ten, informed Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Paudel, at District Police Office, Tanahun.

Gurung, who was critically injured in the incident, was rushed to Damauli-based Ratnahari Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Sub-Inspector Resham Bahadur Ranabhat at District Traffic Police Office, Tanahun.

The injured were rescued with the help of locals and police, added SP Paudel.

As per preliminary investigation, the accident took place when the driver tried to stop the bus at a slope causing the vehicle to skid back, SP Paudel informed.

It has been learnt that the bus was reserved to ferry people to Manungkot in Tanahun which has become popular among domestic tourists for its enchanting morning scenic views.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook