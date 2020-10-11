One die as jeep hits sccoter in Pokhara

Rishi Baral

POKHARA: A girl died after the scooter she was riding on was hit by a jeep along the Pokhara-Baglung Lokmarg in Pokhara Metropolitan City-2 of Kaski district on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Tara BK (26) of Dhumpus in Machhapurchchhre Rural Municipality-7 of Kaski district.

According to police, the incident occurred when the jeep (Ga 1 Ja 5896) hit the scooter (Ga 12 Pa 5313) at 9:00 pm yesterday in Archalbot, killing the scooter driver BK on the spot.

Police have impounded the jeep and detained its driver Sudip BK (21) of Arughat Rural Municipality-9 in Gorkha for further investigation into the case, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Subas Hamal, Spokesperson at the District Police Office, Kaski.

