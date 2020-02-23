One dies, another gets injury with electric shock

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

CHAUTARA: A person died while another was critically injured after receiving an electric shock in Sindhupalchowk district.

The deceased has been identified as Saki Sherpa, 22, of Bhitekoshi Rural Municipality-4.

Deputy Superintendent of Police at the District Police Office, Madhav Prasad Kafle, said that Pappu Gurung of Bahrabise Municipality-1 was critically injured in the incident.

Police explained that the accident took place as the pedestrians happened to touch the iron pole used to fasten the wires for internet connectivity which had broken and fallen down.

Injured Gurung has been receiving treatment at Barhabise-based Primary Health Centre.

