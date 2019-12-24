One dies in Makawanpur motorcycle accident

Prakash dahal

HETAUDA: A person died in a motorcycle accident in Bagmati Rural Municipality-7 of Makawanpur district on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Amar Ghalan (23) of Bagmati-7 in the district, informed Police Inspector Lalan Prasad Kurmi at District Police Office (DPO), Makawanpur.

The accident took place when the motorcycle (Ba 99 Pa 3331) en route to Phaparbari from Jhurjhure lost control at Lalbhitta along Dharan-Chatara road section, added Inspector Karki.

Ghalan died during the course of treatment at Hetauda Hospital.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook