One dies in Makawanpur road accident; 42 killed in 6 months

HETAUDA: A person died in a tractor accident in Dhiyal, Bakaiya Rural Municipality-2, Makawanpur, today morning.
Driver of the tractor (Na 6 Ta 6183), Parashuram Sitaula (34) of Nijgadh Municipality-3, Bara, died on the spot as the tractor lost its control and turned onto its side, informed Police Inspector Lalan Kumar Kurmi of District Police Office (DPO), Makawanpur.
Meanwhile, in a press conference organised by the DPO today, it was revealed that road accident deaths in Makawanpur counted to 42 within the duration of six months — from Shrawan (July/August) of the current fiscal year till the end of Poush (December/January).