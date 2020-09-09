One dies of coronavirus infection in Gandaki Province

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KASKI: A 64-year-old man of Devachuli Municipality-1 in Nawalpur district died of coronavirus infection while undergoing treatment at Chitwan COVID-19 Hospital on Tuesday evening.

According to Gandaki Province Health Directorate, the infected patient breathed his last at 5:30 pm on Tiesday. He was shifted to the intensive care unit of the hospital after his condition further worsened with respiratory complications. He had been undergoing a dialysis process for the past couple of months due to complications in kidney functions.

With this, the death toll from coronavirus infection has reached 22 in Gandaki Province. Meanwhile, the directorate has confirmed the virus infection among nine persons in Pokhara, and one each in Baglung and Nawalparasi this morning.

The coronavirus cases have jumped to 2,672 in Gandaki as of now, said spokesperson of Gandaki Province Corona Prevention and Control Programme, Dr Binod Bindu Sharma.

Of 52,329 PCR tests in Gandaki, 50,657 people have tested negative for the virus. Among the infected, 1,804 people have been discharged from hospitals following recoveries. The number of active cases of coronavirus infection is 846 in the province.

