One dies of coronavirus infection in Gandaki Province

KASKI: A 64-year-old man of Devachuli Municipality-1 in Nawalpur district died of coronavirus infection while undergoing treatment at Chitwan COVID-19 Hospital on Tuesday evening.
According to Gandaki Province Health Directorate, the infected patient breathed his last at 5:30 pm on Tiesday. He was shifted to the intensive care unit of the hospital after his condition further worsened with respiratory complications. He had been undergoing a dialysis process for the past couple of months due to complications in kidney functions.
With this, the death toll from coronavirus infection has reached 22 in Gandaki Province. Meanwhile, the directorate has confirmed the virus infection among nine persons in Pokhara, and one each in Baglung and Nawalparasi this morning.
The coronavirus cases have jumped to 2,672 in Gandaki as of now, said spokesperson of Gandaki Province Corona Prevention and Control Programme, Dr Binod Bindu Sharma.
Of 52,329 PCR tests in Gandaki, 50,657 people have tested negative for the virus. Among the infected, 1,804 people have been discharged from hospitals following recoveries. The number of active cases of coronavirus infection is 846 in the province.
STOCKHOLM: Cristiano Ronaldo rattled home a superb first-half free kick to become only the second male player to score 100 international goals as Portugal outclassed 10-man Sweden 2-0 in their Nations League A Group 3 game on Tuesday. Portugal's captain scored with a dipping set-piece effor Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 8 Privacy Rules-2020, which were recently issued by the government, allow government offices of the federal, provincial and local levels to instal CCTV cameras in public places and public vehicles for security of lives and property. As per the rules, government offices may Read More...
PARIS: France earned a rollercoaster 4-2 home win over Croatia in an entertaining top-tier Nations League Group 3 match on Tuesday with the outcome a carbon copy of their memorable clash in the 2018 World Cup final. The French made it two wins out of two after their opening 1-0 victory at Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 8 Police have arrested three persons from Sallagahri, Bhaktapur, for illegally transporting a huge cache of prescription drugs. The arrestees have been identified as, Bishnu Pradhan, 36 and Dambar Bahadur Pradhan, 37 of Baarhabise and Shankar Khadka,32 of Bhotekoshi, in Si Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 8 Chief district officers of the three districts of Kathmandu valley, after failing to make a decision on whether or not to extend the ongoing prohibitory orders, have sought direction from the Ministry of Home Affairs on the matter. The CDOs, after dwelling on the matter Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 8 Health ministers from member countries of World Health Organisation South East Asia Region are set to discuss measures to curtail the outbreak of COVID-19, ways to maintain essential health services and transition to the ‘new normal’ during its 73rd Regional Committee S Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 8 The building of Durbar High School, reconstructed with support from the Government of China, was handed over to the school management today. Though the reconstruction of the building was completed in the month of January, the process to handover it was delayed due to out Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley Municipality Forum, an umbrella organisation of all local governments in the valley, has called for easing prohibitory orders in place in the valley and using Nepali Army personnel at the valley’s entry points to secure the valley. Earlier, the forum had also imposed Read More...