KAWASOTI: A person died while six others sustained injures after the passenger bus they were travelling on was swept by a landslide at Daunne in Nawalpur on Thursday night.
The deceased has been identified as Harish Chandra KC of Aathbiskot Rural Municipality-10 in Rukum West, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohan Bahadur Khand, at District Police Office, Nawalpur.
According to DSP Khand, the incident occurred when a landslide fell onto the westbound bus (Na 5 Kha 7940) and swept it some 30 feet below the road near Bishwokarma Temple in Triveni Rural Municipality-2 at around 7:00 pm yesterday.
The injured were rushed to the Medical College in Bharatpur where critically injured KC breathed his last during the course of treatment. Meanwhile, other injured are receiving treatment at the same hospital.
There were 18 passengers travelling in the bus at the time of the incident.
Feature Image: File
