One held after Rs 2.25 million found inside bike’s fuel tank in Parsa

Ram Sarraf

Share Now:











BIRGUNJ: A team of Armed Police Force (APF) today arrested a youth in possession of Rs 2.25 million hidden inside a motorbike’s fuel tank near Banjari in Chiparmahi Rural Municipality-4 of Parsa district.

According to APF Inspector of Border Outpost, Hari Kumar Parajuli, 20-year-old Prakash Kumar Sah of Bharautar in Bahudarmai Municipality-5 was arrested during routine security check in the area.”

The suspect was arrested after a patrolling team intercepted his two-wheeler, on suspicion, headed to Bahudarmai Municipality from Chiparmai Rural Municipality, according to Parajuli.

Meanwhile, the suspect along with the cash have been handed over to the Parsa District Police Office for further investigation and action.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook