One held for raping grand-daughter in Bara

BARA: Police in Bara district today reportedly arrested a man for raping his own grand-daughter in Prasauni Rural Municipality-1.
Police informed that the arrestee, a 45-year-old man, had been raping his granddaughter time and again.
Acting on a complaint filed by the mother of the victim, a team of security personnel deployed from Prasauni-based Area Police Office (APO) arrested the accused who had been trying to evade police, on Wednesday morning.
The victim’s mother, a 28-year-old widow, had been living with her father after her husband’s death.
It has come to light that the arrestee had also been repeatedly raping his own daughter in her childhood.
Further investigation into the case is underway.
