One held in Makawanpur murder case

Prakash Dahal

HETAUDA: Police on Sunday arrested one person in connection with the murder of Bikash Waiba of Bakaiya Rural Municipality-4 in Makawanpur district.

Within twenty-four hours of the incident, police were able to apprehend murder suspect Bhimraj Bolan from Bagmati Rural Municipality in Lalitpur district. Subsequently, police made the murder suspect public at District Police Office in Hetauda, this morning, informed DPO Chief, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sushil Singh Rathore.

According to SP Rathore, locals provided the police with information about the arrestee after finding his activities in the area suspicious.

The murder suspect and the victim were known to be close friends, however, motive behind the brutal murder is not clear yet, police informed. Police’s preliminary investigation showed that the case was a planned murder as the victim was brutally killed after being attacked with a khukuri.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway, police said.

