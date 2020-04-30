One held with illegal arms in Bara

Puspa Raj Khatiwada

BARA: Police said one person has been arrested in possession of illegal weapon from Bara district, on Thursday.

A police team deployed from Area Police Office, Baragadi, apprehended 35-year-old Manoj Raye Netu from Sipura of Baragadi Rural Municipality-3, today.

Police intercepted the suspect in suspicion while walking around and recovered a muzzleloader hidden under his waist.

According to SP Gautam Mishra and Spokesperson of the DPO, the suspect was presented before the district court today itself and remanded into custody for seven days.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway, police said.

