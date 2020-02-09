One held with illegal drugs in Bandipur

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: Police on Sunday arrested one person in possession of a cache of controlled pharmaceutical drugs from Dumre in Bandipur Rural Municipality-1 of Tanahun district.

Acting a tip-off, a police team deployed under the command of police inspector Buddhi Prasad Subedi apprehended Bikram Adhikari,25, of Dumre in Bandipur Municipality-1 today.

Police also seized a huge cache of drugs including 40 capsules of Diazepam, 40 tablets Nurofen, 40 sets Phenergan from his room in the area.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway, police said.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook