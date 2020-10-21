Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: Police in Tanahun district on Tuesday arrested a man in possession of two automatic pistols, ammunitions and wild animal body parts in Bandipur Rural Municipality-6.

The arrestee has been identified as Ashok Gurung (40) of Jyamire Swanra in Bandipur-6.

According to spokesperson at Tanahun District Police Office (DPO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yubaraj Timilsena, police raided Gurung’s residence and seized two automatic (9 mm round) pistols along with magazines. He said police also seized three pieces of animal hide, two horns, a skin which bore “Om” symbol, a leaf-shaped object, and a pair of V-shaped antlers.

Of the cartridges seized are one round of bullets and two magazines, DSP Timilsena said.

Moreover, police seized a package containing marijuana.

Acting on the tip-off that Birendra Gurung alias Biren, another resident of Jyamire Swanra, used to terrorise locals showing illegal arms, police seized the arms and ammunition in the house raid conducted at around 3:00 pm yesterday, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Poudel.

A joint team of security personnel deployed from the Area Police Offices (APOs) based in Bandipur and Bhanu Mukam Dumre detained Ashok while Birendra is still at large, SP Poudel informed.

“It is yet to be learnt from where Gurung brought the arms and ammunition,” police informed.

Meanwhile, police have registered cases against Ashok under the National Park and Wildlife Act, Arms and Ammunition Act and a case related to treasure.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the case is underway, police said.

