One killed, 10 missing in Tanahun landslides

DAMAULI: A person was killed while ten others have gone missing after being buried under mudslip-debris in various locations of Tanahun district, on Sunday night.
The torrential rains throughout Sunday night triggered landslides in various locations across the district, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Spokesperson at District Police Office, Yubaraj Timilsina.
According to police, Laxmi BK (17) of Myagde Rural Municipality-6 was killed after she was buried under the landslide.
Similarly, five family members of Aan Bahadur Thapa have gone missing after the landslip swept away their house in Rishing Rural Municipality-8 on Sunday night.
Likewise, four members of Keshar Bahadur Thapa’s family have gone missing as their house in Byas Municipality-9 was washed away in the mudslip.
A 70-year-old female, mother of Man Bahadur Gharti of the same Municipality, too is missing.
Meanwhile, vehicular movement along the Prithvi Highway has been affected by landslides at several points in Muglin-Korte road section.
Traffic is moving in one lane in the road section while authorities attempt to clear the debris from the obstructed road.
