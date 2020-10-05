One killed, another injured in Myagdi tractor accident

POKHARA: A person died while another sustained injuries after the tractor they were travelling on fell below the road in Malika Rural Municipality-7 of Myagdi district on Sunday night.
The deceased has been identified as Aashish Khatri (23) of Raghuganga Rural Municipality-3 and injured as Pravin Pariyar (30) of Jaljala Rural Municipality in Parbat district.
According to District Police Office, Myagdi, the incident occurred when the tractor (Gha 1 Cha 526), en route from Darbang to Bim, skidded off the road and fell some 500 metres below at Khari Bir at around 11:00 pm yesterday, critically injuring two.
The critically injured duo was rushed to the Beni Hospital, however, Khatri breathed his last on the way while Pariyar has been referred to Pokhara for further treatment, informed police.
The tractor was ferrying construction materials for the Bhagawati Basic School.
