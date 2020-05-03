One killed as army vehicle hits bike in Banke

Tilak Gaunle

NEPALGUNJ: One person was killed and another person sustained serious injuries after a motorbike they were riding on was knocked-down by Nepali army vehicle at NTV Chowk in Kohalpur of Banke district, on Saturday.

The District Police Office, Banke, identified the deceased as 24-year-old Kiran Bhusal of Kohalpur municipality-2 in the district.

The vehicle (Ba 2 Jha 6341) headed to Kohalpur from Nepalgunj hit a bike, killed one and injured pillion-rider, around 6 pm yesterday, police said. The injured person is undergoing treatment at the Kohalpur-based teaching hospital, informed the area police office, Kohalpur.

After the incident, police impounded the vehicle for further investigation, police said.

