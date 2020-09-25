One killed, four injured in Dhading taxi accident

Keshav Adhikari

DHADING: A woman died while four others sustained injuries after the taxi she was travelling on fell below the road in Siddhalek Rural Municipality-6 of Dhading district on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Bindu Tamang (50) of Ganga Jamuna Rural Municipality-3 of the district, informed District Police Office, Dhading.

The incident occurred when the reserved taxi (Ba 1 Ja 1262) ferrying a new mother from Kathmandu to Dhading Besi skidded off the road and plunged 150 metres into Thopal Khola in Tirtire Dhara near Fistar, at around 8:00 pm last night.

The new mother and three others have sustained injuries in the incident, informed the Dhading DPO.

It has been assumed that the road section at the incident site was damaged by a landslide and had become narrower, of which the taxi driver was unaware, thus resulting in the accident.

The road has been in the dilapidated state as the landslide debris have not been cleared due to which the vehicles have to ply the road with the risk of an accident.

