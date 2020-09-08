One killed in Kaski landslide

POKHARA: A person was killed after being buried under rubble of the house damaged by a landslide triggered by incessant rain in Rupa Rural Municipality-3 of Kaski district in the wee hours of Tuesday.
Police identified the deceased as 20-year-old Sirjana BK, a daughter of local Kaji Bahadur BK.
The landslide debris that descended from above hit the backside of the house belonging to BK in Barahachok at around 4:30 am today, according to Spokesperson at Kaski District Police Office (DPO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Subas Hamal. He said Sirjana, who was sleeping in the house at the time of the incident was buried under the rubble as the landslide damaged the house.
Nepal Police personnel with the help of locals recovered her body from under the rubble, DSP Hamal further informed.
Other members of the BK family are said to be safe.
