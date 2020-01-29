One killed in Panchthar accident

Laxmi Gautam

PANCHTHAR: A person died after falling from a moving tractor in Hilihang Rural Municipality-3 of Panchthar district on Tuesday evening.

According to Panchthar District Police Office, Shiva Lal Kambang (48) of Yangbara-5 was travelling from Kalapani To Gopetar in the tractor (Me 1 Ta 3314) when he fell from the moving vehicle at around 6:45 pm in Gopetar.

Kambang, critically injured in the incident, was rushed to the District Hospital where he breathed his last during treatment, police informed.

Further investigation into the case is ongoing, said police.

