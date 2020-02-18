One killed in Panchthar tractor accident

Laxmi Gautam

PANCHTHAR: A person died when he fell off the tractor he was travelling on in Kummayak Rural Municipality of Panchthar district on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as 53-year-old Aas Bahadur Limbu.

According to police, Limbu was travelling on the tractor (Lu 1 Ta 4969), en route to Kummayak from district headquarters Phidim, when he fell off the vehicle at Rani Gaun.

Injured Limbu was rushed to the District Hospital, Panchthar for treatment but was later referred to a Jhapa-based medical facility. However, he breathed his last on the way, informed Traffic Police Office, Panchthar chief Chandra Basnet.

Meanwhile, police have impounded the vehicle and detained its driver for further investigation, police said.

