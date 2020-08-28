One killed in police firing, tension runs high in Jhapa

Jhapa, August 27
The release of persons charged with slaughtering a calf has not subsided a tense situation in ward 3 of Jhapa Rural Municipality.
Villagers of Kamatoli in Jhapa Rural Municipality-3 have been enraged after a local, Rasikul Alam, 38, died in police shooting during a clash between villagers and police last evening.
In the wake of the death, the local Muslim community staged a demonstration in Kamatoli by putting forward a 10-point demand. They have blocked the road and burnt tyres on the road, pledging to continue the demonstration until their demands are addressed.
Kumarkhod Area Police Office had detained Abdul Alam, 52, and Tajbul Alam, 50, of Katuwamari of the rural municipality on the charge of slaughtering a calf on Tuesday. While the police were taking the detained persons to the District Police Office for action, the locals had blocked the road.
The locals, demanding the release of the detained duo, had mounted an attack on security personnel last evening. Police personnel fired warning shots after locals blocked the road and started attacking them.
However, Rasikul was injured after being hit by two bullets fired by police and died last night in the course of treatment at Birtamod-based B&C Hospital.
As the death further worsened the situation prompting locals to intensify their protest, police and the administration had freed the detained persons without any conditions, following a discussion with local representatives and the victim’s side.
The victim’s side had put forth a 10-point demand during discussion, including the demand to grant martyr’s status to the deceased person, provide Rs 1 million in compensation, free education and employment to members of the deceased’s family.
According to Jhapa District Police Office DSP Rakesh Thapa, the detained were released to prevent the situation from worsening.
“Though the accused were released in the presence of local representatives, the legal process will continue,” he said.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 28, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
