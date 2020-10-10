One killed, one injured in Dhading bus-truck collision

Keshav Adhikari

DHADING: A person died and another one sustained injuries after a bus collided head-on with a tipper truck in Thakre Rural Municipality of Dhading district in the wee hours of Saturday.

Police identified the deceased as Krishna Lama (35) of Harisiddhi in Lalitpur Metropolitan City-29 in Lalitpur district.

Likewise, the injured has been identified as Ajay Moktan (22) of Kailash Rural Municipality-5 in Makawanpur district.

The bus (Na 5 Kha 492) heading to Kathmandu from Rautahat district hit the truck (Ba 5 Kha 499) heading towards Malekhu from Kathmandu, at Nau Kilo, at around 3:00 am today, according to Dhading District Police Office (DPO). The impact of the collision forced the truck to plunge 50 metres into Mahesh River, police informed.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the incident is underway.

