One killed, seven injured in Dhading mini-truck accident

Keshav Adhikari

DHADING: One person was killed and seven others sustained injuries in a mini-truck accident at Aranbhanjayang in Benighat Rorang Rural Municipality, Dhading district, on Sunday.

The District Police Office, Dhading, identified the deceased as Saru Basel, 24, of Jogitar in Jawalamukhi Rural Municipality-1, in the district.

The ill-fated mini truck (Ba 1 Kha 8736) laden with essential goods was heading to Khare in Benighat Roral Rural Municipality before the accident, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Rabindra Regmi.

According to Area Police Office, Gajuri, the vehicle lost control along the steep road and fell 400 metres down the road before killing one the spot and injuring others, this afternoon.

The injured persons are undergoing treatment at the Rajmarga Hospital in Malekhu, added SP Regmi.

Meanwhile, investigation into the case is underway, police said.

