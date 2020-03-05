One killed, seven injured in Gorkha jeep accident

RISHI RAM BARAL

POKHARA: One person was killed on the spot while seven other sustained serious injuries in a jeep accident in Gorkha, on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Kiran Rimal, 25, ward secretary of Dharche Rural Municipality-6 in the district, informed chief at Gorkha District Police Office, Om Prasad Adhikari. Rimal was a resident of Lamjung district.

The incident occurred when the jeep (Ba 1 Cha 5505) fell about 300 metres below an unpaved road in Aarughat Rural Municipality-1 of the district. The vehicle, carrying people’s representatives and employees of Dharche Rural Municipality, was en route to Kashigaun from Aarughat to distribute disability identity card to the locals.

The injured have been identified as vice-chair of Dharche Rural Municipality Phulmaya Gurung, employees of the rural municipality Dhan Bahadur Gurung, Nisha Gurung, Sharmila Gurung, Keyar Singh Gurung, Suraj Nepal, and the jeep driver Balchandra Gurung.

All of the seven injured have been airlifted in a Nepal Army helicopter to Kathmandu-based Norvic Hospital for treatment on Thursday morning after primary treatment at a local health facility, stated DPO, Gorkha. Majority of them sustained injuries to their head and spine.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook