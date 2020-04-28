Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: A person died and six others sustained injuries after the jeep they were travelling on skidded off the road in Ghiring Rural Municipality-5 of Tanahun district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Sanju Pookhrel (22) of Baudi Kalika-2. Jeep driver Narayan Shrestha ( 21), assistant driver Santosh Pariya (21), Abhishek Khatri (7), Sunita Khatri (26) Dilmaya Thapa (55), and six-month-old Anil Khatri have sustained injuries.

The reserved jeep (Ga 1 Ja 7502) was on way to transport the infant to a medical facility in Hariyo Kharka in Pokhara and when it skidded off and fell some 200 metres below the road in Deurali, informed Sub Inspector Bhesraj Regmi at Area Police Office, Bhimad.

Critically injured Sanju Pokhrel breathed her last during the course of treatment at Pokhara-based Gandaki Hospital. Assistant driver Pariyar is undergoing treatment at the same hospital while the other five are receiving treatment at Manipal Teaching Hospital, Pokhara.

The jeep driver has been detained for further investigation, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lila Raj Lamichhane, Spokesperson at District Police Office, Tanahun.

