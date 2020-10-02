One more coronavirus infected person dies in Rupandehi

RUPANDEHI: One more coronavirus infected person died in Rupandehi on Thursday night.

A 40-year-old man of Sainamaina Municipality-7 died in course of treatment at Butwal-based Corona Special Hospital.

Though he tested positive for coronavirus on September 27, he was admitted at the hospital on September 29 after he complained of respiratory issues.

He died in course of receiving treatment in ventilator, said Information Officer at the Lumbini Provincial Hospital, Dr Bishnu Gautam.