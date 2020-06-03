One more Covid-19 fatality reported in Nepal, death toll advances to 9

KATHMANDU: One more person who had contracted the coronavirus infection has passed away, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed. With this, Nepal’s Covid-19 related death toll has advanced to nine.
The 76-year-old male breathed his last on Wednesday morning.
According to the Ministry, the patient, a resident of Dolakha district, was admitted to Sinamangal-based Kathmandu Medical College (KMC) on May 26 after suffering from haemorrhage stroke. His swab sample was collected for PCR testing which came out positive for the coronavirus infection on May 28.
The patient was then transferred to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) where he was receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.
READ ALSO: Nepal reports 201 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, national tally hits 2,300
KATHMANDU: Fifty-four additional people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Karnali Province, on Tuesday. As of today, five districts of the province have witnessed cases of COVID-19. With the newly confirmed infections, number of cases has reached 252 in the province. Until Read More...
KATHMANDU: A recent study claims that low humidity aids coronavirus outbreak and might recur every year. The study provides evidence that lower relative humidity is associated with Covid-19 cases, under the conditions of high temperature in the southern hemisphere summer. However, it is to be tak Read More...
DHANGADHI: A healthcare worker carrying medical supplies to a health post has been attacked amid the fear of coronavirus transmission in Doti. According to health coordinator at Shikhar Municipality-9 Harish Shah, Auxiliary Health Worker (AHW) Ramesh Kunwar, stationed at Dankot Health Post in the Read More...
DHANGADHI: As many as 28 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Sudurpaschim Province, on Tuesday. The cases of contraction were confirmed after RT-PCR tests were conducted at the Surkhet and Dhangadhi-based laboratories. Among the infected, ten persons are natives of Ach Read More...
DHANGADHI: The quarantine facilities across Sudurpaschim Province have become over-crowded due to the influx of incoming Nepali migrant workers from India. As recorded at the Administration Office in Kailali, approximately 2,000 to 5,000 migrant workers have been regularly entering the provin Read More...
BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho was not booked for his protest against the death of American George Floyd by a policeman but because he removed his shirt during the game, the German Football Association (DFB) clarified on Monday. Sancho removed his shirt during a goal celebrat Read More...
LONDON: Fast bowler Liam Plunkett, who has been left out of England's summer training squad, has said he is open to the idea of playing for the United States one day. The 35-year-old, whose wife is American, has not played for England since claiming three wickets in last year's World Cup fina Read More...
DHARAN: As many as eighteen persons have been discharged from Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) after recovering from COVID-19, on Tuesday. Following two back to back negative results, 17 men from Jhapa and one Dharan native woman were allowed to return home owing Read More...