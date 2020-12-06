One more Covid-19 related death reported in Dharan

KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported another Covid-19 related fatality on Sunday.
According to BPKIHS, a 45-year-old female from Birtamode-8 of Jhapa district passed away while receiving treatment at the Covid Hospital of the institute at 12:45 am today.
The deceased was admitted to the hospital on December 4 after she tested positive for the contagion on the same day.
She was suffering from M rheumatic heart disease, added the Information Centre at the hospital.
The hospital is preparing for the last rites of the deceased as per the health guidelines, informed the hospital.
