Rishi Baral

POKHARA: A person was found dead, in his bed, in Pokhara Metropolitan City-20 on Sunday morning.

Police have identified the deceased as Tanka Bahadur Tamang (55) of Mulkharka in Sunkoshi Rural Municipality-5, Okhaldunga, who was working in a local road construction project for a month.

According to police, Tanka Bahadur, who lived with his nephew Indra Tamang and another worker, was found dead in his bed today morning with deep wounds in his head and eyes.

He was found by the third roommate who had fled the room after the uncle and nephew started to argue after getting drunk on Saturday night. He only came back the following morning.

Police, upon preliminary investigation of the site, suspect that Tamang might have been attacked by a sharp weapon, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Raj Kumar KC, Kaski District Police Office Spokesperson.

It has been suspected that his nephew Indra Tamang, who is missing after the incident, might have murdered his uncle during the drunken stupor.

The body has been sent to Western Regional Hospital for postmortem, police said.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway and search is on for the fleeing suspect, informed DSP KC.

