Himalayan News Service

SIRAHA: A person of Aaurahi Rural Municiplaity-5, Siraha has been placed under observation on suspicions of having contracted COVID-19. He had come back home from UAE recently.

After he experienced high fever today, he sent to Janakpur for showing symptoms of Coronavirus infection.

The person was staying with his family after coming home five days ago. Ward chair Dilip Yadav said that preparation was underway to take him to Kathmandu for further treatment from Janakpur.

Yadav said that he would do the needful to identify people with symptoms and individuals they came into contact with. “We shall manage to keep those people in home quarantine in collaboration with police”, Yadav said.

Similarly, a total of 23 people who had returned from India and UAE have been placed in quarantine in Siraha. People coming from India and UAE have been kept at Bajra Mohan Jhaburam Secondary School in Siraha Municipality after health check-up.

Though they look well, they will be put in quarantine for two weeks, said Siraha district Health office Chief Krishnadev Yadav.

Siraha CDO Saroj Guragain said that 23 people returning from UAE and India had been kept in quarantine for surveillance.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook