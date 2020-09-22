One succumbs to coronavirus infection in Kavre

KAVREPALANCHOK: One Covid-19 related fatality was reported in Dhulikhel Hospital on Monday evening.

The 50-year-old woman of Panauti Municipality-5, Chaukot, who had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the last 19 days, breathed her last yesterday, informed Dr Narendra Jha, Member-secretary of the COVID-19 Prevention and Control Command Post and chief of District Health Office.

The intestine-cancer patient had been receiving chemotherapy at the Medicity Hospital before coming to the Dhulikhel Hospital, Dr Jha added.

With this, the death toll from coronavirus infection has reached five in Kavrepalanchowk.

As of now, two of Panauti Municipality, one of Panchkhal Municipality and two of Dhulikhel Municipality have lost their lives to the contagion in the district.