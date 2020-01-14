One teacher, one laptop campaign in Syangja

Himalayan News Service

Pokhara, January 13

Syangja’s Phedikhola Rural Municipality has introduced one-teacher-one-laptop campaign with a view to connecting students with technology.

“The campaign was implemented as we thought teaching-learning activities would be more effective via audio-visual medium,” said RM Chairperson Ghanashyam Subedi.

RM Education Department Chief Ramchandra Gurung said the RM had eight secondary and 13 primary schools, and 279 teachers worked at those schools. “As many as 115 laptops were distributed in the first phase of the campaign yesterday,” Gurung said. “The RM was planning to provide a projector to each school,” he added.

A version of this article appears in print on January 14, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

