Rishi Baral

POKHARA: A teenager has died while another has been reported missing after being swept away by the Daraudi Khola river in Chitwan, on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sabin Shrestha, 15, of Paluntar Municipality-1 in Chitwan. Meanwhile, another teenager of the same age, Prajwal Shrestha, has been reported missing in the incident.

The teenagers were swept away by the river as they got into it in an attempt to cross the Daraudi Khola in Siranchok Rural Municipality-4.

According to the Pokhara-based Gandaki provincial Police Office, the dead body was recovered at Gorkha Municipality-12 in the river itself.

Meanwhile, the search for the missing person is ongoing, added the police.

