One-way traffic resumed on Prithvi Highway amid removal of landslide debris

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: One-way traffic has been opened as landslide debris have partly been removed at Aanbukhaireni Municipality-4 along the Prithvi Highway in Tanahun district.

Vehicular movement along the highway had come to a halt for three hours from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm after a landslide occurred at Ainapahara in Aanbukhaireni Municipality-4 this morning.

According to spokesperson at Tanahun District Police Office, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yubaraj Timilsena, two bulldozers are being used to clear the landslide debris from Aanbukhaireni-Muglin road section. He said light vehicles have been allowed to cross the landslide spot from both sides while the heavier ones have been allowed to take one way only.

Passengers were stranded as the dozers were busy clearing off the landslide debris.

Meanwhile, police personnel have been mobilised in the area that is prone to landslips.

