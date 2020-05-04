One-way traffic resumes along Narayangadh-Muglin road section after landslide

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

MUGLIN: The Narayangadh-Mulgin road section which had come to a grinding halt due to rain-triggered landslides late this morning has resumed partially.

The traffic along the route reopened one-way after 40 minutes of the obstruction, said Spokesperson at Chitean District Police Office, Ek Narayan Koirala.

The landslides occurred at 10:20 am following the incessant rain since last night struck the highway section, forcing the suspension of vehicular movement.

Meanwhile, works are underway to clear off the landslide debris.

It will take a time to make the route ready for two-way traffic, the authorities said.

