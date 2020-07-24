One-way traffic resumes along Narayangadh-Muglin road section

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

CHITWAN: One-way traffic along the Narayangadh-Muglin road section has resumed on removal of the landslide debris.

The road was brought into operation at 9:10 am today.

Vehicular movement had come to halt after landslide occurred at Charkilo of Ichchhakamana Rural Municipality-6, at around 4:20 am today.

According to Chitwan District Police Office, the stranded vehicles have started moving towards their respective destinations with the opening of one-way traffic on the road section.

Prior to this, on Thursday night, one-way traffic had been facilitate on clearing off of the mudslide debris from the road surface.

