Madan Wagle

DAMUAULI: With the reconstruction of the road that caved-in at Nalaha along Dumre-Damauli section of Prithvi Highway due to floods, one-way vehicular movement has resumed after a week, on Sunday.

According to the District Traffic Police Office In-charge, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Resham Bahadur Ranabhat, security personnel were able to operate one-way movement after putting in continuous efforts.

“We were finally able to resume traffic movement along the highway on Sunday after much hardship,” said DPO Chief and SP Arun Paudel.

SP Paudel further said that if the weather remains clear, two-way movement may resume by Monday morning.

Vehicles that departed from Kathmandu and Chitwan were stopped at Dumre while vehicles headed from Pokhara were halted at Ghasikuwa, Damauli.

Due to obstruction of movement along the way for a week, travelers headed to far-away districts were stranded in the area.

In the last few days, floods, landslips triggered by incessant rainfall claimed many lives, destroyed properties worth million of rupees and obstructed vehicular movement along the highways across the nation.

