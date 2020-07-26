DAMUAULI: With the reconstruction of the road that caved-in at Nalaha along Dumre-Damauli section of Prithvi Highway due to floods, one-way vehicular movement has resumed after a week, on Sunday.
According to the District Traffic Police Office In-charge, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Resham Bahadur Ranabhat, security personnel were able to operate one-way movement after putting in continuous efforts.
“We were finally able to resume traffic movement along the highway on Sunday after much hardship,” said DPO Chief and SP Arun Paudel.
SP Paudel further said that if the weather remains clear, two-way movement may resume by Monday morning.
Vehicles that departed from Kathmandu and Chitwan were stopped at Dumre while vehicles headed from Pokhara were halted at Ghasikuwa, Damauli.
Due to obstruction of movement along the way for a week, travelers headed to far-away districts were stranded in the area.
In the last few days, floods, landslips triggered by incessant rainfall claimed many lives, destroyed properties worth million of rupees and obstructed vehicular movement along the highways across the nation.
READ ALSO:
POKHARA, JULY 25 Entrepreneurs in Pokhara have been preparing to resume their business after the government took a decision allowing hotels to operate from July 30 and international and domestic flights from August 17. Chairman of Western Hotel Association, Pokhara, Bikal Tulachan said the Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 25 On the back of Nepal Rastra Bank introducing investment-friendly policies for the secondary market, the Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index has witnessed a positive trend in the last couple of weeks. And keeping with this trend, the benchmark index increased by 3.44 per cent or Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 25 Price of precious metals surged significantly during the trading week between July 19 and 24. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold price was set at Rs 92,500 per tola on Sunday and it fell by Rs 200 a tola on Monday t Read More...
POKHARA: Two persons went missing after they were buried by a landslide at Baglung Municipality-1 of the district on Saturday night. A landslip fell onto an excavator, a tipper (Ga 1 Kha 4637) and a tractor (Dha 1 Cha 47) loading mud at the time of the incident at 8:30 pm yesterday, informed Supe Read More...
LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II has joined in the virtual unveiling of a new portrait commissioned by Britain’s Foreign Office to honor her services to diplomacy. The portrait of the monarch by Miriam Escofet is meant to pay tribute to the queen's work in promoting U.K. interests all over the world. Read More...
NEW DELHI: The entertainment capital of India may be reeling under the coronavirus onslaught, but its celebrity inhabitants are being roiled by troubles of another kind. The suicide last month of a young and popular movie actor in Mumbai has fueled a reckoning over the privileges of the Bollywood Read More...
One person was killed when several shots were fired amid a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin, Texas, on Saturday, authorities said. Footage posted during a Facebook Live showed the moment when several shots rang out in the Texas capital as about 100 people marched and chanted, "Fi Read More...
BIRGUNJ: A 60-year-old Indian national that had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, passed away this morning while undergoing treatment. He was admitted to the isolation ward of Gandak Temporary Covid Hospital, Birgunj. The deceased who was currently staying at Adarshanagar in Birgunj Met Read More...